Preview: Illinois at Providence

Illinois needed to rally from a 14-point deficit to avoid an 0-2 start to the season. The Fighting Illini now will face another test Wednesday when they visit Providence and All-American Kris Dunn.

Dunn, who spurned the NBA for another year with the Friars, scored a career-high 32 points as Providence fended off Harvard in its opener. Dunn added five assists and scored 14 of the Friars’ 18 points in a key second-half run to help put the game away. Illinois dropped its season-opener to North Florida but rallied past North Dakota State on Sunday. The Fighting Illini already are besieged by a host of injuries.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (1-1): Senior center Mike Thorne Jr., a transfer from Charlotte, rescued the Fighting Illini in Sunday’s 80-74 win over North Dakota State with 21 points and constant strong defense. Leron Black played 15 minutes in his first stint since suffering a knee injury, but the Illini are still without starting guards Tracy Abrams and Kendrick Nunn. Another guard, freshman Jalen Coleman-Lands, scored 15 points in 32 important minutes and is still finding his rhythm after a stress fracture robbed him of his offseason.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (1-0): Dunn would have been a lottery pick had he left following his sophomore season, and his stock may climb even higher this year. He added eight steals and two blocks to his impressive line last game and will be an immense force as he continues to improve his outside shooting. Sophomore forward Rodney Bullock was impressive scoring 20 points in his long awaited Friar debut after missing last year to an injury and the year before due to suspension.

TIP-INS

1. Providence leads the all- time series 2-0, but the teams haven’t met since 2003.

2. The Friars are 14-17 all time against Big Ten teams.

3. The 6-11 Thorne has 46 points in his first two games with the Illini.

PREDICTION: Providence 74, Illinois 70