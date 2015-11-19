Providence 60, Illinois 59

Illinois missed two shots near the rim in the final seven seconds, and Providence held on for a 60-59 victory Wednesday night in Providence, R.I.

Illini guard Malcolm Hill drove and missed a contested layup in the last 10 seconds, and Illinois freshman forward Michael Finke had a chance to put his team ahead with a put-back dunk but could not convert.

Providence sophomore forward Rodney Bullock’s free throw with 43 seconds left proved to be the difference in a tightly contested second half.

Forward Ben Bentil led the Friars (2-0) with 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting. He added 12 rebounds.

Illinois held Kris Dunn -- who set a career high with 32 points in Providence’s season-opening win against Harvard -- to 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting, and the junior guard had only one point at halftime. Bullock added 13 points and six rebounds for the Friars, who shot 38.3 percent from the field.

Freshman Jalen Coleman-Lands led the Illini (1-2) with 17 points off the bench. Hill, a junior, had 15 points to go with 11 rebounds, but the rest of the starting lineup combined for six points and shot 2-of-18 from the floor. Finke had 12 points and seven boards.

Illini, which fell to North Florida last Friday, plays host to Chattanooga on Saturday. Providence plays host to local rival Brown on Saturday