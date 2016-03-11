Preview: Illinois vs. Purdue

Life has been good as a double-digit seed for Illinois throughout the history of the Big Ten tournament, reaching the championship game in both of its previous appearances. After following the biggest rout in tournament history with the first upset of the event, the 10th-seeded Fighting Illini look to continue another unlikely deep run Friday when they face No. 4 seed Purdue in quarterfinal action in Indianapolis.

Illinois, which routed Minnesota 85-52 in an opening-round victory Wednesday behind a tournament-record 14 3-pointers, stunned Iowa 68-66 on Thursday on Malcolm Hill’s go-ahead jumper with just over a minute remaining after the Illini blew an 11-point advantage in 98 seconds. The win was only Illinois’ second in eight tries against ranked foes this season but improved the school’s record in the tournament as a double-digit seed to 8-2. The Illini will try to improve both marks against the Boilermakers, who saw Illinois shoot 54.2 percent - the highest mark allowed by Purdue this season - in an 84-70 loss at Champaign on Jan. 10. The Boilermakers finished the regular season with three straight victories - including wins over Maryland and Wisconsin - and are seeking their first back-to-back semifinal appearances at this event since 2009 and 2010.

TV: 2:25 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ILLINOIS (15-18): Hill (18.1 points) was held below his scoring average for the second straight game with only six points but needs only two more to become the first Illini to record 600 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a season. Second-leading scorer Kendrick Nunn (15.6), who became the 48th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark Thursday, is 13-for-21 from the field at this event and combined with Hill to score 52 points in Illinois’ earlier win over Purdue. Indianapolis native Jalen Coleman-Lands (10.5) is averaging 14.8 points over his last six outings and nailed five 3-pointers to give him 87 for the season, breaking Corey Bradford’s 17-year-old school mark (85) by a freshman.

ABOUT PURDUE (24-7): The Boilermakers rank third in the league in scoring defense (64.9), but averaged 82 points and shot 56.9 percent over their final four games, including 62.2 percent - the best mark in 11 seasons under coach Matt Painter - in Sunday’s 91-80 win over Wisconsin. First-team all-conference selection A.J. Hammons (14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks) became the second straight Purdue player to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award, giving the program seven recipients of the honor in the last 14 years. Caleb Swanigan (10.4 points, 8.2 boards), who scored a career-high 27 points Sunday, needs five more rebounds to become the first freshman in school history with 300 points and 250 boards.

TIP-INS

1. The Boilermakers have topped 80 points in three straight contests for the first time since a seven-game run during the 1997-98 season.

2. Illinois is 24-of-49 beyond the arc at the Big Ten tournament after shooting 35.7 percent beyond the arc during the regular season.

3. With its next victory, Purdue can hit the 25-win mark for the fourth time in the last nine years. Prior to Painter’s arrival, the Boilermakers managed only eight such seasons in their first 107 years of existence.

PREDICTION: Purdue 82, Illinois 75