Preview: Illinois at Purdue

Sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan looks to start a new double-double streak when No. 22 Purdue squares off against visiting Illinois in Big Ten play on Tuesday. Swanigan's streak of eight such outings was snapped when he had 17 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 83-78 loss to Iowa.

Swanigan's stretch of double-doubles was the longest by a Purdue player since Terry Dischinger had a streak of nine during the 1961-62 season. He leads the nation in rebounding at 12.6 per game, is tied for the national lead with 14 double-doubles and recently was one of 25 players named to the midseason watch list for the Wooden Award, which goes to the nation's top player. Illinois has lost its two true road games - both Big Ten affairs - by an average of 20.5 points and is coming off a 62-56 home loss to Maryland. The Fighting Illini are just 11-27 in Big Ten road games under fifth-year coach John Groce.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten): Groce is trying to figure out how to get senior guard Tracy Abrams (9.9 points per game) back on track as he is just 1-of-17 from 3-point range in Big Ten contests after making 29-of-59 during non-conference play. "We'll have to figure that out," Groce told reporters. "He and I will talk. He cares, obviously, a great deal, so we'll have to figure it out, but he can play better." Senior guard Malcolm Hill averages a team-best 18.2 points with nine 20-point outings while sophomore forward Leron Black contributes 10.2 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds.

ABOUT PURDUE (14-4, 3-2): Swangian averages 18.2 points per game and the Boilermakers outrebound foes by an average of 9.4 due to his efforts, which includes four outings of 20 or more boards. Junior center Isaac Haas is shooting 60.3 percent from the field while averaging 13.3 points and junior forward Vincent Edwards contributes 12 points per game. Freshman guard Carsen Edwards (10.3) also averages in double digits for a squad that scores 82.6 points per game and shoots 40.4 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The teams split two meetings last season but the Boilermakers have won 11 of the past 14 meetings.

2. Fighting Illini senior C Maverick Morgan reached double digits in seven of the past eight games to raise his season average to 10.1.

3. Purdue is 40-6 at home, including 18-3 in Big Ten play, since the start of the 2014-15 season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 77, Illinois 68