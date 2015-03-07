Illinois State shocks Wichita State in MVC semifinals

ST. LOUIS -- Back in October, Dan Muller made a bold prediction.

The Illinois State coach said his team would win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title instead of Wichita State or Northern Iowa, picked 1-2 in the conference’s preseason poll.

Muller’s Redbirds didn’t deliver during the season, finishing fourth, but are 40 minutes away from validating his confidence in them.

Standing tall at the game’s most dramatic moments Saturday, Illinois State eliminated top-seeded Wichita State in the MVC tournament semifinals with a 65-62 decision, moving into the title game Sunday.

Guard Daishon Knight scored a game-high 25 points for the Redbirds (21-11), including a 3-pointer with 2:20 left that gave them the lead for good, 59-58.

”I thought we’d have a chance if we stayed away from injuries,“ Muller said of his prognostication. ”Northern Iowa and Wichita State are better than I thought they’d be, and I thought they’d be pretty good to begin with.

Related Coverage Preview: Illinois at Purdue

“I might have overestimated us; but, as you can see, we’ve got talent.”

Knight shouldered the scoring load, but there weren’t many passengers on the Illinois State bus. Center Reggie Lynch added 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots before fouling out with 21.3 seconds left.

Guard DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell contributed 10 points and freshman forward MiKyle McIntosh defied his 55.3 percent foul-shooting percentage, sinking four straight at the line in the final two minutes to give the Redbirds a 63-58 lead.

“We make free throws in practice all the time,” McIntosh said. “Coach just told us to go focus and relax. He said just go to the line and do what you do best.”

The eighth-ranked Shockers (28-4) rallied behind guard Fred VanVleet, who sank two free throws and then stole McIntosh’s errant inbounds pass, converting it into a layup with 17.1 seconds left to chop Illinois State’s edge to 63-62.

But Knight calmly sank two foul shots with 7.6 seconds left, forcing Wichita State to try a 3-pointer to force overtime. VanVleet got a shot away from the right side, but it fell off the rim just before time expired.

“You’re numb at that point,” VanVleet said. “It’s heartbreaking to lose in that way, but we’ve got high-character guys in our locker room. We’ll be ready for the NCAA tournament.”

Trailing 36-27 after VanVleet converted in transition with 17:51 left, the Redbirds hit the Shockers with 14 straight points. Knight scored seven points in the spurt, while a 3-2 zone baffled Wichita State.

Shockers players said they had seen that zone from the Redbirds before, but they were unable to find good looks against their combination of quickness and size.

“We couldn’t guard them in man,” Muller said. “They were killing us. So we went to our zone. I’ll be honest: I didn’t expect it to be that good against them, but those guys are just locked in.”

Guard Tekele Cotton capped a string of scores on six straight possessions for Wichita State with a driving layup that gave it a 58-56 edge with 2:54 remaining, but Knight’s third 3-pointer of the day changed momentum for good.

As a result, the Redbirds can now give the MVC a third NCAA bid to go along with the ones going to Wichita State and No. 11 Northern Iowa.

“We’re not trying to win against Wichita. We’re trying to win the whole tournament,” Lynch said. “We knew that whoever was in our way in the tournament was going to get beat by us, and we stepped up to the plate.”

NOTES: Wichita State lost as the top seed for the third time in the last 10 MVC tournaments. It lost to fifth-seeded Bradley in 2006 and fell to No. 4 Illinois State in 2012. ... Redbirds G DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell was named MVC Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday. Akoon-Purcell was second on the team in scoring at 13 points per game and also averaged 5.5 rebounds. ... Shockers G Tekele Cotton’s 12 points Friday against Southern Illinois gave him 1,001 for his career.