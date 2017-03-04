Preview: Illinois at Rutgers

Surging Illinois looks to continue its run toward an NCAA Tournament berth when it visits Rutgers in a Big Ten game Saturday. The Fighting Illini won four straight and five of their last six games to climb into consideration for an at-large bid.

Illinois knocked off Michigan State 73-70 last game, getting 22 points from leading-scorer Malcolm Hill. The Illini also own two wins over tournament lock Northwestern during its recent streak. Rutgers, losers of six straight, is limping toward the finish. The Scarlet Knights are last in the conference with a 2-15 mark, four games behind 13th-place Nebraska.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ILLINOIS (18-12, 8-9 Big Ten): While reaching the .500 mark in the conference is important for their tournament hopes, the Illini may have to win a game or two in the conference tournament to feel confident about an NCAA bid. Illinois leads the series against Rutgers 4-0 and is attempting to win four straight conference road games for the first time in 12 years. Hill averages 17.2 points and scored 32 while pulling down 14 rebounds at Rutgers last season.

ABOUT RUTGERS (13-17, 2-15): The Scarlet Knights have been competitive during their swoon, losing four of their last six contests by fewer than 10 points. Rutgers is third nationally in offensive rebounds per game (14.83) and ninth in overall rebounds (40.5) to lead the Big Ten in both categories. Corey Sanders leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring (12.9 points) and assists (3.3 per game) and has hit for double figures in 13 of his last 16 games.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers, which was hammered by Maryland 79-59 at home last game, averages 65.8 points - 319th among the 347 Division I teams in the nation.

2. Illinois swept the season series last year, including 110-103 in triple overtime at Rutgers.

3. Embattled Illinois coach John Groce is looking to win five straight conference games for the second time in his stint with the Illini, the last coming in the 2013 campaign.

PREDICTION: Illinois 74, Rutgers 71.