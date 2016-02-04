FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois 110, Rutgers 101 (3 OT)
February 4, 2016 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Illinois 110, Rutgers 101 (3 OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Illinois 110, Rutgers 101 (3 OT)

Illinois scored the first nine points of the third overtime Wednesday night and outlasted Rutgers 110-101 in a Big Ten Conference marathon at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Forward Malcolm Hill scored 10 of his team-high 34 points in the final five minutes, all at the foul line, while adding 14 rebounds to lead the Fighting Illini (11-12, 3-7 Big Ten). Freshman guard Jalen Coleman-Lands added six 3-pointers and 26 points, while center Maverick Morgan contributed a career-high 20 points.

Freshman point guard Corey Sanders tallied a career-high 39 points, doled out 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (6-17, 0-10). Forward Jonathan Laurent added 23 points, while guards Omari Grier and Mike Williams chipped in 18 and 15, respectively, before fouling out.

Sanders had a chance to win the game for Rutgers in regulation, but he missed the second of a two foul shots with 3.3 seconds left and the score tied at 75. However, Sanders capped the Scarlet Knights’ rally from a seven-point deficit in the final minute of the first overtime, draining a 3-pointer as time expired to force double overtime.

Hill couldn’t connect on a pullup jumper just before the second overtime ended, but Illinois was able to outscore Rutgers 17-8 in the final overtime.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
