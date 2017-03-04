Rutgers edges Illinois to snap six-game losing streak

Deshawn Freeman's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left gave Rutgers a 62-59 win over Illinois in the final game of the Big Ten regular season for both teams on Saturday at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers snapped a six-game losing streak. Illinois (18-13, 8-10 Big East) went the final 4:40 without making a field goal, going 0 of 7.

Freeman led the Scarlet Knights with 21 points. Rutgers (14-17, 3-15) has finished last in the 14-team Big Ten every season since joining in 2014. It will face the No. 11 seed next week in the conference tournament.

Related Coverage Preview: Illinois at Rutgers

Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan topped Illinois with 16 points apiece.

Sanders' layup in traffic tied it at 59-59 with 56 seconds to go. He finished with 17 points and two steals.

Morgan's two free throws with 1:08 remaining allowed the Fighting Illini a 59-57 lead after Sanders' two free throws tied it at 57-57 for the Scarlet Knights at the 2:05 mark.

A Sanders' layup provided the Scarlet Knights with a brief 55-54 edge with 5:11 to play, before a 3-pointer from Hill gave Illinois a 57-55 cushion.

A 10-0 run over the span of 1:41 gave Illinois its biggest lead to that point, 44-34, with 14:44 remaining, but Rutgers responded with a 13-3 burst to knot it at 47-47.

A steal and dunk from Hill tied it at 32-32 for Illinois with 17:40 to play

Freeman was 3 of 3 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the line for 10 points, leading Rutgers to a 30-27 halftime advantage. The Fighting Illini connected on just 10 of 27 of their shots in the half.

Illinois took its first lead of the half at 20-19 after two free throws from Hill at the 6:38 mark.

Rutgers opened the game on a 7-0 run.