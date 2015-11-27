Preview: Illinois vs. UAB

Some coaches focus more on offense, while others preach defense the majority of the time. It’s no secret where Illinois coach John Groce’s head is at heading into Friday’s matchup with UAB at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

The Fighting Illini are 2-3 with a wire-to-wire loss to North Florida, a heart-breaking defeat against Providence and a close setback to Chattanooga already on their resume. They have given up at least 11 3-pointers to all five opponents and have surrendered at least 74 points in four of those five contests. “All of those little things on defense matter and they matter a lot,” Groce said. “Right now our guys don’t have enough winning habits at that end of the floor.” Perhaps his team can turn things around against a UAB squad that has won three in a row since a season-opening, one-point setback against Auburn.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2-3): The Illini have two terrific 3-point shooters in Jalen Coleman-Lands (13-of-26) and Aaron Jordan (10-of-21). However, the team relies on bruising swingman Malcolm Hill (17 points per game) and bulky forward Mike Thorne Jr. (15.2) for much of their offense. Coleman-Lands drained a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to help Illinois escape against Chicago State, 82-79, their last time out.

ABOUT UAB (3-1): Chris Cokley is the clear No. 1 threat for the Blazers’ offense as he averages 16.5 points - not to mention 9.3 rebounds - while none of his teammates average more than 8.8 points or 4.8 boards. In UAB’s last game, Cokley registered 23 points and nine rebounds, went 8-of-12 from the field and 7-of-7 from the foul line and did not commit a turnover in a 61-55 triumph against Jacksonville State. UAB is not a deep shooting team as Nick Norton has the most 3-pointers on the squad and he’s just 5-for-18 this season.

TIP-INS

1. Opponents are shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range against Illinois.

2. UAB has 10 players who see at least 10 minutes per game. Illinois is similar with nine players who play at least 10 minutes and another who averages 9.5 minutes.

3. The Illini only have three players who shoot above 23.1 percent from the arc.

PREDICTION: Illinois 69, UAB 62