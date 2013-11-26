Preview: Illinois at UNLV

Illinois gets its first true test of the season when it plays away from home for the initial time and faces UNLV on Tuesday. The Fighting Illini cruised to five straight home victories by an average of 20.6 points while starting 5-0 for the third consecutive season. The Rebels are in a bit of a reshuffling situation and have lost to UC Santa Barbara and Arizona State in a lackluster 2-2 start.

UNLV’s losses from last season’s 25-10 squad include No. 1 overall NBA pick Anthony Bennett and the cast of newcomers haven’t yet formed cohesiveness. The Rebels have given up 86 points in both of their losses – including a staggering 21-point defeat to UC Santa Barbara. Illinois has won its last two games by a combined 50 points, with the most recent one a 77-53 trouncing of Chicago State.

TV: 10:45 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (5-0): Forward Jon Ekey has scored 19 points in back-to-back games and is proving to be quite a long-range marksman. The senior transfer from Illinois State has connected on five 3-pointers in each of the last two contests and is 13-of-27 from behind the arc while ranking fourth on the team with a 10.6 scoring average. Ekey scored just 15 totals points in the Illini’s first three games before finding his shooting stroke.

ABOUT UNLV (2-2): Junior forward Roscoe Smith has grabbed 43 rebounds over the last two games and is shooting 56.1 percent while leading the Rebels in scoring (14.3) and rebounding (16.3). The Connecticut transfer had 17 points and 22 rebounds in a victory over Nebraska-Omaha and followed it up with 18 points and 21 rebounds in the loss to Arizona State. Smith was a starter on the UConn team that defeated Butler in the 2011 national championship game and started 47 games in two seasons with the Huskies.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois has won all three previous meetings, including a 73-62 victory in the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

2. Rebels C Khem Birch has blocked 22 shots in four games while averaging 10.3 points and 11.3 rebounds.

3. G Rayvonte Rice leads Illinois in scoring (15.3) and is the lone player on the squad to score in double digits in each game.

PREDICTION: Illinois 85, UNLV 77