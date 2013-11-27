FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois 61, UNLV 59
#Ford Motor Co
November 27, 2013 / 6:19 AM / 4 years ago

Illinois 61, UNLV 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Illinois 61, UNLV 59: Rayvonte Rice drove for the decisive basket with 27.9 seconds left to cap a season-best 25-point effort as the Fighting Illini remained unbeaten by edging the host Rebels.

Rice also recorded season highs of 10 rebounds and four steals in addition to the basket that highlighted a game-ending 7-0 run for Illinois (6-0). Nnanna Egwu added 12 points for the Illini, who were playing their first road game of the campaign.

Khem Birch had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for UNLV (2-3), which received 11 points from Bryce Dejean-Jones and 10 from Kevin Olekaibe. The Rebels had the final shot after Rice’s hoop and the disjointed possession ended when Olekaibe missed a 3-pointer from the right corner in the final seconds.

Malcolm Hill’s two free throws gave the Illini a 51-49 lead just past the midway point of the second half before Jelan Kendrick scored four points during an 8-0 burst that gave the Rebels a six-point edge. But UNLV would soon go into an offensive funk and Jon Ekey’s 3-pointer tied the score with 2:18 remaining prior to Rice’s game-winning hoop.

Illinois led by a point late in the first half before the Rebels rolled off the final 11 points for a 39-29 halftime lead. The Illini started the second half strong and caught UNLV at 44 on a dunk by Egwu.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UNLV F Roscoe Smith grabbed 13 rebounds and has 56 over the last three games. … Rice has scored in double digits in all six games. … Birch has blocked 26 shots in five games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
