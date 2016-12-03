Preview: Illinois at VCU

Illinois’ biggest win of the season - an 88-74 victory overNorth Carolina State on Tuesday - not only ended a three-game losing streak, but was a much-needed boost entering a very tough matchup with VCU on Saturday in the Hoophall Miami Invitational. VCU entersthe matchup with a three-game winning streak and a6-1 record.

Illinois’ latest win came courtesy of a 56-point second half in which it shot 67.9 percent from the floor and outscored N.C. State by 15 points after halftime. Defensively, the Fighting Illini forced 19 turnovers and were sparked by a bench that played 94 minutes and combined for 39 points. VCU, a 25-win team whose lone loss came to Baylor, again wreaks havoc with its pressure defense and uptempo game. JeQuan Lewis leads the Rams, who have the best non-conference record of all Atlantic 10 Conference teams, in scoring at 15.7.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (5-3): The Fighting Illini opened with four straight wins before losing three in a row prior to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge win over North Carolina State. Malcolm Hill (18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds) came off the bench to score 17 of his 22 points during the second half. Leron Black (11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds), Tracy Abrams (11.3) and Michael Fink (10 points, 6.0 rebounds) also lead Illinois.

ABOUT VCU (6-1): The Rams are coming off an 81-70 victory over Princeton on Tuesday in a game in which it trailed 16-0 and didn’t lead until 4:35 remained. Lewis scored 25 points and had 12 assists playing the point in the absence of Jonathan Williams (illness) and he became the 36th VCU player to reach 1,000 points. VCU, off to its best start since 1993-94, has only one of its top scorers shooting below 48.5 percent from the floor and shoots 50.3 percent as a team.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois follows this contest with four straight home games before opening Big Ten play at No. 22 Maryland on Dec. 27.

2. The meeting at American Airlines Arena is the first between the schools.

3. Illinois, whose losses include games against No. 19 West Virginia and Florida State, played only one game decided by fewer than 11 points.

PREDICTION: VCU 82, Illinois 77