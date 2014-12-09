Preview: Illinois vs. Villanova

Villanova continues to prove that its deep and talented roster has very few flaws - if any. The No. 7 Wildcats aim to remain perfect on the season Tuesday when they take on No. 25 Illinois at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats are coming off one of their most dominant performances of the season - a 74-46 victory over rival Saint Joseph’s on Saturday - as they notched their sixth double-digit win in eight games.

Illinois only has one loss on its resume - a nine-point defeat at Miami (Fla.) last Tuesday before the team rebounded four days later with a 15-point win against American. Rayvonte Rice is the team’s clear leader offensively with averages of 17.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals - all team highs. The Fighting Illini’s top six scorers are all capable of hitting 3-pointers, with Rice leading the way at 14-of-30.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ILLINOIS (6-1): Malcolm Hill scored a team-high 13 points against American while Illinois received 28 points from its reserves. “The bench is really important,” Hill told reporters after the game. “We have a bench full of starters, I’d say. Not mid-majors, but high D-1 places.” Rice is coming off his worst game of the season - a 10-point performance in which he shot 1-of-7 from the floor and did not make a 3-pointer for the first time this season.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (8-0): No player on the Wildcats played more than 29 minutes or scored more than 12 points against Saint Joseph’s and six different players are averaging between 8.9 and 12.3 points for Villanova. “Our greatest asset is our depth,” said coach Jay Wright after the win over the Hawks. “I wouldn’t say we have one guy who carries the team. Instead, we have eight who could carry it any day.” One of those players is senior forward JayVaughn Pinkston, who has struggled to regain his form from last season, when he averaged 14.1 points on 52.1 percent shooting, and enters this matchup averaging 8.9 points on 37.3 percent shooting - both career lows.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois C Nnanna Egwu has 15 blocks - two more than the rest of his teammates combined.

2. Dylan Ennis, the leading scorer for the Wildcats, has made multiple 3-pointers in seven of Villanova’s eight games.

3. Villanova has given up more than 55 points once in its last five games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 78, Illinois 74