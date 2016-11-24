Preview: Illinois vs. West Virginia

West Virginia's success is predicated on its intimidating "Press Virginia" defense, but the No. 17 Mountaineers suddenly possess another weapon as they meet Illinois on Thursday at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y. West Virginia shoots 50.5 percent from the field - which would be by the far the best percentage in coach Bob Huggins' 10 seasons at the school - and helps explain why it scored 98 points per game in winning its first three contests by an average of 42.7 points.

“I feel like we are a better shooting team this year than last,” Mountaineers sophomore forward Esa Ahmad told reporters after West Virginia obliterated New Hampshire 100-41 on Sunday by forcing an eye-popping 34 turnovers - raising its nation-best average to 27 - and shooting 54.4 percent from the floor. “Everybody put in a lot of work in the offseason, over the summer … It’s really paid off.” Added Huggins: “This group probably shoots it the best since any team since 2010 (43 percent). We have a lot of guys who can make shots.” The Fighting Illini sailed to a 4-0 start, winning by an average of 25.3 points, before committing 22 turnovers and shooting 9-for-16 from the free-throw line in a stunning 84-80 overtime loss to Winthrop on Monday. "It was good for us," Illinois coach John Groce told reporters about the setback that ended a 35-game home winning streak in November. "We needed that challenge and we'll see how we respond on Thursday."

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-1): The Mountaineers' defense faces its stiffest challenge in 6-6 senior guard Malcolm Hill, a Big Ten all-preseason team selection who averages 20.6 points and 7.8 rebounds, and scored 40 in a 79-64 victory over Northern Kentucky on Nov. 13. Senior guard Tracy Abrams averages 12.8 points and 3.6 assists while 6-10 sophomore forward Michael Finke (12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds) adds punch to a lineup that is shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Abrams is 11-for-15 from 3-point range and Hill is 16-for-33 to help the Fighting Illini shoot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc, but their teammates are 26-for-73.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (3-0): Senior forward Nathan Adrian paces the Mountaineers with 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while junior guard Jevon Carter (4.3 assists, team-most 3.0 steals), freshman forward Lamont West and Ahmad all average 10.7 points. The Mountaineers do a good job taking care of the ball as their 65 assists versus 34 turnovers attest and lead the nation with a plus-15.7 turnover margin. West Virginia junior guard Daxter Miles Jr. (9.4 points per game in 2015-16) has yet to play this season because of an unspecified illness, but Huggins said he could see action Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia senior F Brandon Watkins (8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 12.5 minutes) and junior F Elijah Macon (5.5, 2.0, 14.0) were benched for the New Hampshire game because they were late, but according to Huggins will play Thursday “as long as they can read the clock this time.”

2. Twelve Mountaineers average at least 9.7 minutes and 4.0 points.

3. The winner meets Temple or Florida State, which defeated Winthrop 100-86 on Nov. 18, in Friday afternoon's championship game.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 87, Illinois 72