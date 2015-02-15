Preview: Illinois at Wisconsin

Fourth-ranked Wisconsin attempts to secure its eighth consecutive victory when it hosts Illinois in Big Ten play on Sunday. The Badgers’ 22-2 mark equals the best start in school history and only a complete breakdown will prevent Wisconsin from winning the Big Ten’s regular-season crown. The Fighting Illini have won four consecutive games and an upset of the Badgers would give a strong boost to the squad’s NCAA Tournament chances.

Illinois’ latest victory came against Michigan on Thursday and included a 21-2 closing flurry to turn a seven-point deficit in regulation into a 64-52 overtime victory. The Badgers posted a 65-55 win over Nebraska on Tuesday as forward Sam Dekker matched his career high with 21 points and also collected eight rebounds. Wisconsin has had its way with the Fighting Illini in recent seasons, rolling off seven straight victories.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT ILLINOIS (17-8, 7-5 Big Ten): Leading scorer Rayvonte Rice returned from a nine-game absence tied to a broken hand and a team suspension but had just four points against Michigan. It was only the second time in 16 games that Rice (16.4) didn’t reach double digits but he did fare well against Wisconsin last season by averaging 21.5 points and nine rebounds in two games. Guards Malcolm Hill (14.6) and Kendrick Nunn (11.8) also average in double figures for the Illini.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (22-2, 10-1): Point guard Bronson Koenig (7.2 points) has performed admirably since replacing injured Traevon Jackson (foot) as the starter. Koenig had 13 points against Nebraska and has scored in double digits in seven of the past eight games. Center Frank Kaminsky leads the way with 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, Dekker averages 13.2 points and forward Nigel Hayes averages 12.3 points,while guard John Gasser (7.5) is 10 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won 14 of the past 18 meetings.

2. Nunn had 21 points against Michigan for his fourth 20-point effort of the season.

3. Badgers coach Bo Ryan was named as one of the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class for 2015 on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 66, Illinois 59