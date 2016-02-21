Preview: Illinois at Wisconsin

Despite its first loss in over a month Thursday, Wisconsin has managed to transform itself from a team that appeared destined to post its first losing record since 1997-98 following the departure of former coach Bo Ryan to a likely NCAA Tournament team under interim coach Greg Gard. The Badgers eye their eighth win in the last nine games Sunday when they host Illinois.

Nigel Hayes averaged 20.4 points during Wisconsin’s seven-game winning streak that began with a home win versus Michigan State on Jan. 17, but the 6-8 junior endured one of the worst games of his career in Thursday’s loss to the Spartans, scoring five points on 1-of-13 from the floor. “Some days you just miss. Today was one of those days. I can’t wait for my shot to regress back to the mean,” Hayes told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Since falling to 9-9 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play in six games under Gard’s leadership, Wisconsin finds itself only 2 1/2 games back in the conference and will look to improve its position against the Illini, who have dropped the last nine meetings in this series. Illinois improved to 3-4 over its last seven contests with an 82-66 win over Rutgers on Tuesday, but the Illini’s victories over that time have come against the Scarlet Knights and Minnesota - teams with a combined 1-27 record in league action.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT ILLINOIS (12-14, 4-9 Big Ten): Malcolm Hill (team-high marks of 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists) battled through a hamstring injury he suffered in Monday’s practice to produce 22 points and 10 boards in Tuesday’s win. Junior center Maverick Morgan (7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 58.7 percent shooting) continued his recent inspired play with 17 points and five boards versus Rutgers, and is averaging 14.8 points on 63.6 percent from the field and 5.8 rebounds since becoming a starter following the Wisconsin loss. Jalen Coleman-Lands (9.8 points) leads all conference freshmen with a team-high 65 3-pointers and could become the first Illini rookie since D.J. Richardson in 2010 to average in double figures.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (16-10, 8-5): While Hayes (16.7 points) and Bronson Koenig (13.4) combined to go 5-for-22 from the field in Thursday’s defeat, 6-9 freshman Ethan Happ went 7-for-16 en route to a team-high 18 points. ”I really liked the way (the team) battled, especially Ethan Happ. After a rough start early, picking up two fouls, battling through the first half and not finishing around the rim, he showed some maturity; that was a sign in the right direction. I think a freshman took a big step forward for us tonight,’ Gard said. Despite a five-point effort Thursday, Badgers F Vitto Brown is averaging 14 points over his last four outings after failing to score in double figures in any of the team’s first nine conference games.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin freshman F Khalil Iverson, who had a season-high 10 points in the teams’ first meeting, has scored a total of 11 points in the team’s other 12 Big Ten contests.

2. Since joining the starting lineup along with Morgan after the loss to Wisconsin, Coleman-Lands is 18-of-42 beyond the arc.

3. The Badgers’ average margin of victory during their winning streak in this series is 13.4.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 68, Illinois 58