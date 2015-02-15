No. 4 Wisconsin 68, Illinois 49: Frank Kaminsky scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and collected 11 rebounds as the host Badgers defeated the Fighting Illini for their eighth consecutive victory.

Bronson Koenig scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for Wisconsin (23-2, 11-1 Big Ten). Nigel Hayes scored 14 points and Sam Dekker added 10 as the Badgers recorded their eighth straight win over Illinois.

Malcolm Hill scored 15 points for the Fighting Illini (17-9, 7-6), who had a four-game winning streak halted. Rayvonte Rice added 10 points and Nnanna Egwu grabbed nine rebounds.

A three-point play by Josh Gasser gave Wisconsin a 48-33 edge with 13:02 remaining before the Illini moved within nine on two free throws by Hill with 8:26 to play. Illinois’ deficit was 10 with under six minutes left before Kaminsky scored three consecutive baskets to make it 63-47, Hayes followed with a 3-pointer and Koenig hit a 10-footer to cap an 11-0 run and make it a 21-point margin.

Illinois scrambled back from an early eight-point deficit to take a 22-20 lead on Rice’s dunk with 6:31 left in the first half. The Badgers closed the half with a 12-2 push for a 32-24 halftime lead before starting the second half with a basket by Dekker and a 3-pointer by Hayes to make it a 15-point margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kaminsky recorded his 10th double-double of the season. … Illinois G Kendrick Nunn had just seven points on 2-of-10 shooting. … The Badgers had 15 offensive rebounds while holding a 32-25 edge on the glass.