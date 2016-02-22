EditorsNote: moves up a graf to be 4th graf, adds new 5th graf

Wisconsin 69, Illinois 60

Redshirt freshman Ethan Happ scored a game-high 20 points, and Wisconsin rallied to a 69-60 win over Illinois on Sunday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Junior guard Nigel Hayes contributed 11 points during a 22-2 second-half run as the Badgers took control after a woeful first-half shooting performance. Hayes’ two foul shots with 4:03 to go pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 55-48. Hayes finished with 17 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Illinois at Wisconsin

Happ grabbed 12 rebounds to post his eighth double-double of the season. He added a career-high six steals for the Badgers, who extended their head-to-head winning streak against the Illinois to 10 games.

Illinois led by as many as 13 early in the second half but couldn’t handle Wisconsin’s hot shooting down the stretch.

Wisconsin recorded its largest second-half comeback for a win since being down 15 points in the second half at home against No. 1 Ohio State on Feb. 12, 2011.

Junior guard Bronson Koenig had 14 points for Wisconsin (17-10, 9-5 Big Ten).

Junior guard Malcom Hill scored a team-high points 20 points for the Illini (12-15, 4-10), and junior guard Kendrick Nunn added 15 on 5-of-13 shooting.

The Badgers shot an abysmal 28.6 percent from the field (8-for-28) in the first half, but they finished the game at 43.2 percent.

The first half had its share of runs for both teams, with the Illini securing an edge with a 12-1 surge to snare a 29-24 lead at intermission.

The Illini shot 36.4 percent from the field (11-for-30) in the first half, and pushed past a scoring drought that lasted 5:20. Nunn and Hill combined for 20 first-half points.

Illinois wound up shooting 39.3 percent from the floor.