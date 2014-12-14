Preview: Illinois State at DePaul

DePaullooks to bounce back from its second loss of the season Sunday whenit hosts in-state neighbor Illinois State for its final homenon-conference game. The Blue Demons hit theroad for their next four, so coach Oliver Purnell would certainlylike to leave town with a win under his belt rather than twostraight losses. The Redbirds have won two of three, including a winat UAB on Dec. 7, and coach Dan Muller would like to build on thatvictory with another good showing.

MykeHenry (17.6 ppg) has been the most consistent Blue Demon offensively,leading the team in scoring and shooting 56.7 percent from the field.But Purnell has a balanced offense, with four of his five startersaveraging at least 12.3 points. Juco transfer DeVaughn Akoon-Purcellhas made himself at home with Illinois State, pacing the squad inscoring with 15.7 ppg and tying for the team lead in rebounding with5.7 per contest.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (4-3): WhileMuller was certainly happy about his team’s recent win over UAB, hemay be most excited about the performance of freshman forward MiKyleMcIntosh, who finished with 18 points, including 13 straight during acrucial second-half stretch. McIntosh, who has had to wear a maskbecause of a broken nose in the early part of his collegiate career,continues to develop, giving the Redbirds yet another weapon on theperimeter and in the paint. “He’s got some confidence,” Millertold the Bloomington Pantagraph. “He’s going to keep gettingbetter. He’s not anywhere near what he’s going to be, but obviouslyhe gives us another dimension.”

ABOUT DEPAUL (6-2): Purnellwasn’t pleased with his team’s loss to George Washington on Thursday,and he was also unhappy with the effectiveness — or lack thereof —of his team’s press in trying to get back into the game. Instead ofcausing turnovers, the press often sent the Colonials to thefree-throw line with fouls. Purnell would rather the press be aweapon than a desperation move when the team is down, which means Purnell will beworking his team more and hoping to use the press more in the future.

TIP-INS

1. The Redbirds have shot 50percent or better in their last two games after hitting better thanhalf of their shots in just three games in all of 2013-14.

2. After missing 12 free throwsin their season opener, the Blue Demons have missed just 37 in thefollowing seven games.

3. DePaul leads the all-timeseries 21-4, but Illinois State has won two straight, including lastyear’s 69-64 victory in Normal.

PREDICTION: DePaul 78, IllinoisState 71