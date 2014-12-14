Illinois State 78, DePaul 72:Paris Lee had nine points, including a four-point play in the finalminutes that put the Redbirds on top for good in a come-from-behindwin over the Blue Demons.

Daishon Knight led Illinois State(5-3) with 25 points, including a three-point play just 5.2 secondsafter Lee’s four-point play that completely turned the tide in favor of theRedbirds. MiKyle McIntosh had 14 points and seven rebounds off thebench while Reggie Lynch chipped in with 13 points, a career-high 13rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Jamee Crockett had 22 points tolead DePaul (6-3), which was hurt by 12-of-21 shooting from thefree-throw line. Tommy Hamilton IV had 13 points and 10 reboundswhile Myke Henry chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and threeassists.

The game was close throughout thefirst half, with DePaul forging a five-point lead with 11:58 to go but Illinois State went on a 6-0 run, shutting out the Blue Demonsfor 5:07 to regain the lead. DePaul responded with a 9-0 run to goup by eight on Henry’s free throw with 5:28 left in the half but theRedbirds closed the stanza on an 18-7 run, capped by Justin McCloud‘sfour-point play with two seconds left, to take a 33-30 halftime lead.

It was back and forth in thesecond half as well, with DePaul leading by six with 3:25 to gobefore the Redbirds scored five straight to pull within one. Henry‘s3-pointer with 1:26 to go put the Blue Demons up by four but theRedbirds closed on a 13-3 run, helped by seven points in lessthan six seconds and 8-of-10 accuracy from the free-throw line in thefinal 1:15 of the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Illinois State GTony Wills missed a free throw with 24 seconds to play - his firstmiss of the season after making his first 11 attempts from the line.… DePaul finished with 18 assists on its 26 made field goals. …The Redbirds won despite shooting 38.8 percent from the field,including 5-of-21 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.