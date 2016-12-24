FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah picks up first win in Hawaii tournament
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 24, 2016 / 8:03 AM / in 10 months

Utah picks up first win in Hawaii tournament

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

David Collette had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Utah to a 66-52 victory over Hawaii in the consolation bracket of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night in Honolulu.

Lorenzo Bonam added 11 points and nine boards to help the Utes (8-3) to their first-ever win in the tournament after going 0-3 in 2010 and falling to San Francisco on Thursday. Utah will play Stephen F. Austin in the fifth-place game on Christmas Day. Hawaii will face Southern Mississippi in the seventh-place game.

Jack Purchase scored 13 points to lead Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors (4-6) lost to Utah for the first time since 1998-99 season after previously beating the Utes in the 2010 Diamond Head Classic. Utah now holds a 48-10 lead in the series between the schools.

Both teams came out flat on offense in the first half. Hawaii, in particular, struggled to find a rhythm. The Rainbow Warriors made just 6 of 24 shots from the field (25 percent) before halftime. Utah missed 11 of its first 15 shots to open the game.

Hawaii missed six straight shots and went 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal at one point in the first half. Utah took advantage of the drought. The Utes cranked out an 13-3 run culminating in a jumper from Lorenzo Bonam to take a 19-10 lead with 5:18 remaining before halftime.

The Rainbow Warriors briefly cut it to 19-15 on a 3-pointer from Purchase. Utah didn’t let Hawaii get closer than that margin. Devon Daniels and JoJo Zamora scored back-to-back baskets to ignite a 12-3 run to close out the half and give the Utes a 31-18 lead.

Utah built up a 20-point lead after halftime. The Utes went up 49-29 on a jumper from Collette with 9:48 remaining. Utah hit 10 of 11 shots during an 8 1/2-minute stretch spanning both halves to pull away from the Rainbow Warriors.

Hawaii and Utah combined to commit 30 turnovers and score 41 points off those turnovers.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.