Preview: Illinois State at Kentucky

With Tyler Ulis ailing a bit, No. 1 Kentucky could get an extended look at its two freshmen guards when the Wildcats host Illinois State on Monday. Ulis hyperextended his elbow in Friday’s win over USF and is considered “day-to-day” for Monday’s tilt.

The Wildcats have won all six of their games by double figures but have hardly looked dominant, due largely to such a young roster that is trying to find its way. Ulis, just a sophomore, is one of the team’s veterans, although coach John Calipari believes first-year players Isaiah Briscoe and Jamal Murray can run the show in Ulis’ place. “Yeah, I am (confident in them),” Calipari told reporters. “But, again, they don’t have the experience that (Ulis) has, so you don’t know how they’re going to respond if stuff gets hairy.” Illinois State led Maryland with under six minutes remaining last week before falling to the second-ranked Terrapins by 11.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (3-4): DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell averages a team-high 15.9 points for the Redbirds, who drew rave reviews from Maryland coach Mark Turgeon last week. “They were faster at almost every position than we were,” Turgeon told reporters of Illinois State, which does not shoot particularly well from the field (41.3) or the arc (34.5) - or the foul line (58), for that matter. The Redbirds use basically their entire roster and they likely will need as many bodies as they can, particularly with 6-11 freshman Daouda Ndiaye as the only player on the team taller than 6-8.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (6-0): Murray (14.8 points) is the team’s leading scorer, followed closely by fellow freshman Skal Labissiere (14.7) and Ulis (13.2). Murray’s two best games have been his last two outings, when he has totaled 33 points while shooting at least 50 percent in each contest. The Wildcats have been brutal behind the 3-point line with a team long-range percentage of 29.1 and essentially nobody on the roster having established himself as a reliable threat.

TIP-INS

1. Briscoe, a 6-3 guard, is 5-of-16 from the foul line this season.

2. Labissiere, a 6-11 forward who is projected to be a potential top-three pick in next year’s NBA draft, is averaging only 4.7 rebounds on the young season.

3. Kentucky has won 37 consecutive regular-season games.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 66, Illinois State 52