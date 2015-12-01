FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 1 Kentucky 75, Illinois State 63
#US College Basketball
December 1, 2015 / 2:49 AM / 2 years ago

No. 1 Kentucky 75, Illinois State 63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

No. 1 Kentucky 75, Illinois State 63

Freshman guard Isaiah Briscoe scored a season-high 18 points and No. 1 Kentucky - without sophomore point guard Tyler Ulis - struggled to a 75-63 victory over Illinois State at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Monday.

Briscoe was 7-for-13 from the field and added seven rebounds. Freshman guard Jamal Murray, who shared point duties with Briscoe, scored 16 points.

Junior forward Marcus Lee contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-0). Ulis suffered a hyperextended elbow in Friday’s 84-63 victory over USF.

The Redbirds (3-5) got 22 points from senior guard DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell. Sophomore forward MiKyle McIntosh scored 14.

Kentucky shot only 43.1 percent from the field, including 2-of-12 from 3-point range, but never trailed after taking a 30-29 lead midway through the first half.

Kentucky’s defense helped save the day as Illinois State shot 35.7 percent, including 5-of-20 from beyond the arc.

