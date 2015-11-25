No. 2 Maryland 77, Illinois State 66

Second-ranked Maryland fended off a serious challenge from Illinois State on Tuesday night, pulling away in the final five minutes for a 77-66 win in the Cancun Challenge semifinals.

The Redbirds (2-3) grabbed a 57-52 lead with 7:13 remaining when reserve guard Justin McCloud stroked a 3-pointer while being fouled by guard Jared Nickens. But the Terrapins (4-0) scored 10 of the next 11 points to regain the advantage for good.

After guard Paris Lee pulled Illinois State within 62-60 on a jumper at the 4:50 mark, Nickens’ 3-pointer kicked off a game-sealing 15-6 spurt that landed Maryland in Wednesday night’s championship game with Rhode Island.

Guard Rasheed Sulaimon, a Duke transfer, paced five Terrapins in double figures with 18 points. Point guard Melo Trimble added 15 points and seven assists, while forward Damonte Dodd contributed 13 points. Forwards Jake Layman and Robert Carter scored 12 and 11, respectively.

Illinois State placed four players in double figures, led by 17 points from forward MiKyle McIntosh. Lee scored 15 and forward Deontae Hawkins tallied 12 points. Guard DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell added 11 but made only 3-of-10 field goal tries.

Maryland sank 50 percent of its field goal tries and held the Redbirds to 42.6 percent accuracy.