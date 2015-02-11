Preview: Illinois State at Northern Iowa

No. 12 Northern Iowa puts its 11-game winning streak on the line Wednesday against visiting Illinois State, which gave the Panthers a scare last month before losing in the final seconds. Forward Seth Tuttle scored 21 points against the Redbirds on Jan. 25, when the Panthers rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit and escaped with a 54-53 victory. Wednesday’s contest is set for the McLeod Center, where Northern Iowa has won 15 straight dating back to last season and is 12-0 this season.

Tuttle is shooting 61 percent from the field and leads the Panthers in scoring (15.8), rebounding (6.6), assists (75) and blocked shots (15). “Sometimes Tuttle is playing chess and everyone else is playing checkers,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller told reporters. “He’s so hard to guard, and his basketball intelligence looks off the charts to me.” The Redbirds are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 65-59 loss to Southern Illinois last Saturday, when they trailed by as many as 18 and saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (15-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference): Guard Daishon Knight averages a team-high 14.6 points and forward Reggie Lynch has a league-leading 64 blocks for the Redbirds, whose versatility impressed Panthers coach Ben Jacobson. “They’re so hard to play against because they’ve got a number of different guys who can handle the basketball,” Jacobson told reporters. “They’re as good as anyone out there in terms of taking advantage of the opportunities they create in transition.” Guards Bobby Hunter and Paris Lee had success in last month’s meeting until the Panthers switched to a 3-2 zone down the stretch.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (22-2, 11-1): The Panthers have won their last three games by at least 10 points and lead the MVC in scoring defense at 54.5 points per game. Six regulars are shooting at least 47 percent, including guard Wes Washpun, who is second on the team at 8.8 points per game on 51.5 percent shooting despite coming off the bench in all 24 games. Guard Matt Bohannon went 5-for-5 from the field – including four 3-pointers – and scored 14 points as the Panthers shot 64.1 percent in last Saturday’s 69-53 win over Drake.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa has used the same starting lineup for all 24 games.

2. Illinois State F John Jones should be available after missing Saturday’s game against Southern Illinois due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

3. The Panthers’ 11-game winning streak is their longest since a 15-game run during their 30-win Sweet 16 season in 2009-10.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 66, Illinois State 51