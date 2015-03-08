Preview: Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa emerged as one of the season’s best stories by rolling off 16 straight wins, but Illinois State appears eager to rewrite what was supposed to be a predictable ending in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The 12th-ranked Panthers, who are eyeing their third title in seven years Sunday against the Redbirds, embarked on a school-record winning streak after losing their conference opener Jan. 1. Northern Iowa encountered only one close game over that span - a 54-53 victory over Illinois State on Jan. 25.

The second-seeded Panthers, who had not won a tournament game since claiming consecutive MVC titles in 2009 and 2010 before Friday’s rout of Bradley, advanced to Sunday’s championship tilt with a 63-49 victory over Loyola Chicago. That triumph was supposed to set up a heavyweight showdown with No. 8 Wichita State, but the Redbirds ended a seven-game losing streak to the tournament’s No. 1 seed with a 65-62 victory. Illinois State has won six in a row for the first time since Feb. 6-24, 2010, and can match its longest winning streak since opening the 2009-10 season with another victory.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (21-11): Daishon Knight (team-high 14.2 points), who tallied 25 points in Saturday’s upset – one off his career high – is the only Redbird to start every game this season. Illinois State is the only program in the country to feature players in the top 20 for both steals and blocks per game as sophomore Paris Lee paces the MVC in steals (2.5) while fellow sophomore Reggie Lynch, who rejected five shots versus the Shockers, leads the Valley in blocks (2.7). A win by the Redbirds would clinch their first NCAA Tournament invitation since coach Dan Muller averaged 13 points as a senior forward in 1998.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (29-3): MVC Player of the Year Seth Tuttle (team-best marks of 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists) has been limited to 11.5 points in St. Louis, although he showed his mettle in two regular-season meetings against the Redbirds, averaging 22 points on 16-of-24 shooting. The Panthers went 5-of-17 beyond the arc Saturday to end an eight-game streak of nailing at least eight 3-pointers, but tied a season high with 12 triples in an 83-64 victory over Illinois State on Feb. 11. Northern Iowa has allowed 50 points or fewer 10 times and can become the first team in tournament history to keep each of its three opponents in that range with another such effort Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa has won three of its four MVC championship game appearances, including a 60-57 overtime victory over the Redbirds in 2009.

2. Illinois State has lost its last three appearances in the MVC title game, although it defeated the Panthers in each of their last two meetings in the tournament (2012 and 2013).

3. A win by Illinois State would likely give the Valley three NCAA Tournament teams for the first time since it sent four to the Big Dance in 2006.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 66, Illinois State 60