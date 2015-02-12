(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 12 Northern Iowa 83, Illinois State 64: Seth Tuttle had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Panthers routed the visiting Redbirds for their 12th straight win.

Deon Mitchell was 4-of-4 from 3-point range and scored 12 points for Northern Iowa (23-2, 12-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which shot 53.7 percent and extended its home winning streak to 16 games dating to last season. Wes Washpun added nine points while Paul Jesperson and Wyatt Lohaus scored eight apiece.

Daishon Knight scored 16 points and Deontae Hawkins grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for Illinois State (15-10, 7-6). Paris Lee and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell had 10 points apiece for the Redbirds, who were outscored 23-7 during a stretch of nearly 10 minutes in the first half and trailed 50-33 at the break.

Northern Iowa shot 60 percent and Tuttle scored 18 points in the opening 20 minutes before the Redbirds cut the deficit to 57-44 on Lee’s 3-pointer with just over 16 minutes to play. Tuttle, who was 9-of-12 from the field, answered with one of his two 3-pointers as the Panthers quickly drew clear with 10 consecutive points.

Nate Buss chipped in seven points for Northern Iowa, which escaped with a 54-53 win at Illinois State on Jan. 25. The Panthers, who improved to 23-2 for the first time since 1964-65, shot 12-of-27 from 3-point range and set a school record with their 12th straight MVC victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Iowa’s bench outscored Illinois State’s reserves 36-25, marking the 12th time this season that the Panthers’ bench has scored 30 or more points. … Lee passed Todd Starks for the Illinois State single-season steals record at 62. … Northern Iowa has used the same starting lineup in all 25 games.