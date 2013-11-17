Preview: Illinois State at Northwestern

Northwestern on Sunday will host a drastically different Illinois State team than the one that pushed the Wildcats to overtime a year ago in the championship game of the South Padre Island Invitational. The Redbirds don’t have a returning starter from last season and return just three part-timers, making them one of the least experienced teams in Division I. Another loss will result in Illinois State’s first 0-3 start since the 2002-03 season.

Northwestern will also be looking to bounce back from a 71-58 loss Thursday at Stanford. The Wildcats have a 7-footer in the middle in Alex Olah but don’t have another starter taller than 6-5, leaving them vulnerable against teams with multiple big bodies down low. That’s the one edge Illinois State might have with 6-9 forwards John Jones and Michael Middlebrooks, who are averaging 3.5 offensive rebounds apiece.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (0-2): Zach Lofton, who turns 21 on Monday, is the only member of the Redbirds to score in double digits in both games. The bad news is he’s shooting 6-for-27 from the field this season, including 2-for-12 from 3-point range, a big reason why Illinois State shot 31.7 and 32.2 percent respectively in its two losses. The Redbirds have managed to cut their turnovers back, however, from 22 in their season opener to nine in the last game.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (1-1): Drew Crawford has picked up where he left off, scoring 25 and 15 points in the first two games to continue moving up the ladder as the Big Ten active scoring leader. He scored some key points late in regulation and in overtime in last season’s 72-69 victory against Illinois State, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds in the matchup of 5-0 teams. A big difference for Northwestern this season has been the addition of JerShon Cobb, who was suspended all of last season for team violations but returned to the starting lineup and scored a team-high 19 points in the loss to Stanford.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern coach Chris Collins is the son of former Illinois State All-American Doug Collins, the program’s all-time leading scorer.

2. Illinois State coach Dan Muller was 2-0 against Northwestern as a player, helping the Redbirds to wins in 1994 and 1996.

3. Kaza Keane, one of three returning players for Illinois State, posted his career high of nine assists against Northwestern last season.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 80, Illinois State 71.