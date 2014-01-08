Preview: Illinois State at Wichita State

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall doesn’t want to talk about the sixth-ranked Shockers’ chances of going undefeated, but that hasn’t kept others from buzzing about the possibility. Marshall’s squad began the week as one of six unbeaten teams in the country, and the Shockers enter Wednesday’s contest against visiting Illinois State riding a school-record 15-game winning streak. The Redbirds could provide a test after winning seven of their last nine, including a six-point win over Dayton.

Point guard was a question mark for Wichita State entering the season, but sophomore Fred VanVleet has exceeded expectations while posting a 4.28 assist-to-turnover ratio. The 5-11 VanVleet was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points on 61.9 percent shooting in Wichita State’s two wins. “He wants to win as much as anybody that I’ve ever coached,” Marshall told USA Today. “He’s very wise beyond his years in terms of a lot of things, not just basketball.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (8-6, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference): The Redbirds feature a four-guard lineup with 6-9 forward John Jones or 6-10 center Reggie Lynch providing some height inside. Daishon Knight averages a team-high 14.2 points and Zach Lofton (11.7) is coming off an 18-point effort in last Saturday’s 66-48 victory over Southern Illinois. Lynch has a team-high 31 blocked shots for the Redbirds, who are ranked last in the conference in shooting (40.6 percent) and rebounding margin (minus-3.3).

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (15-0, 2-0): The Shockers are outscoring teams by an average of 15.2 points and considered a heavy favorite to win the conference following Creighton’s departure to the Big East. Forward Cleanthony Early leads a balanced attack with a team-high 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and nine different players average at least 12.9 minutes. The Shockers have plenty of depth inside, with Darius Carter, Kadeem Coleby and Chadrack Lufile each sharing time at center.

TIP-INS

1. VanVleet has averaged 15.5 points with 21 assists and one turnover over the last four games.

2. Illinois State leads the all-time series 37-36, with Wichita State winning nine of the last 10.

3. Marshall needs one win to tie Gene Smithson for second on the Wichita State all-time list at 155.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 81, Illinois State 70