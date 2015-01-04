Preview: Illinois State at Wichita State

No. 16 Wichita State looks to extend its Missouri Valley Conference winning streak to 20 games when it hosts Illinois State on Sunday. The Shockers won seven of their last eight - including a 66-58 victory over Drake in their conference opener - and hope to beat the Redbirds for the sixth straight time. “You play every team twice and it’s very physical so you’ve just got to be ready,” Wichita State guard Tekele Cotton told reporters. “It’s difficult in this league because people know you.”

Wichita State has made the Charles Koch Arena a fortress in recent years, reeling off 22 wins in a row with six of those victories coming in the current campaign. Illinois State opened up MVC play with a 63-61 loss to Indiana State and has lost three of its last four conference games dating back to last season. Things are likely to go from bad to worse for the Redbirds, who haven’t beat the Shockers since pulling off an upset in the semifinals of the MVC tournament in 2012.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (8-5, 0-1 MVC): Tony Wills scored a career-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists in the loss to Indiana State. Reggie Lynch - who broke the MVC freshman blocked shots record last season with 96 - had three swats versus the Sycamores to give him seven in his last two outings. Daishon Knight leads the team in scoring (14.4) but was limited to five points on a 1-of-8 performance from the field.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (11-2, 1-0): Ron Baker scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half - including two clutch 3-pointers in the final six minutes - and pulled down six rebounds in the win over Drake. Fred VanVleet was plagued by foul trouble and was limited to seven points on 2-of-6 shooting versus the Bulldogs. Cotton, a senior, bounced back from two sub-par performances against Hawaii and George Washington to match his season high with 17 points on New Year’s Eve.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State hasn’t lost at home since Feb. 27, 2013.

2. The Shockers won 33 of their 36 games in the 2014 calendar year.

3. Lynch is tied for 15th nationally with three blocked shots per game.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 78, Illinois State 65