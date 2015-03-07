Preview: Illinois State vs. Wichita State

Several Wichita State players expressed their disappointment that Tekele Cotton was absent from the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team earlier this week. The two-time league defensive MVP proved his worth Friday and will look to do so again Saturday when the top-seeded Shockers meet No. 4 Illinois State in the MVC tournament semifinals at St. Louis. Cotton scored the first nine points of a 17-3 first-run burst before igniting a 15-4 second-half run to put Southern Illinois away in the quarterfinals.

”We said, ‘We’re going to make Cotton beat us today and quite frankly, that’s what it came down to,” Salukis coach Southern Illinois Barry Hinson told reporters after their 56-45 loss against top-seeded Wichita State on Friday. Although the Redbirds finished six games behind the regular-season champions in the standings, they taxed the Shockers in the regular season as much as any team in the Valley outside of Northern Iowa, losing 70-62 in Wichita on Jan. 4 and 68-62 at home on Feb. 14. Illinois State posted its fifth straight victory on Friday, defeating Evansville for the second time in as many games.

TV: 2:35 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (20-11): Leading scorer Daishon Knight (13.9 points) had two completely different outings against Wichita State during the regular season, posting 24 points and six rebounds in the first meeting before going scoreless with seven assists in the February tilt. Shockers coach Gregg Marshall spoke of Illinois State’s size and athleticism in his postgame press conference, areas that are exhibited by the league-leading totals of Reggie Lynch (2.7 blocks) and Paris Lee (2.6 steals). In addition to pacing the MVC in both those categories, the Redbirds also lead the conference in offensive rebounds (13 per game) despite recording a season-low seven Friday.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (28-3): The Shockers were outrebounded 35-26 in their quarterfinal win, but turned up their full-court pressure in the first half, which led to several of Cotton’s early points. “We just didn’t come out aggressively enough in the first half. The press changed the game and got us on our toes and being aggressive, got a lot of deflections, speeding the game up,” guard Fred VanVleet said after Wichita State scored 17 points off 18 turnovers. Cotton (9.5 points) joined Ron Baker (15.1) as Shockers to reach the 1,000-point plateau this season with 12 points on Friday while VanVleet (12.5) is 28 points shy of the mark.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has won 53 straight games in which it has held its opponent below 40 percent from the field since a semifinal loss to Illinois State in the 2012 MVC tournament.

2. The Redbirds have lost seven straight to the Shockers since that victory and 13 of its last 14 overall in this series.

3. After committing at least 10 turnovers nine times in 12 non-conference contests, Wichita State has recorded nine or fewer in 13 of its last 19 games.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 66, Illinois State 63