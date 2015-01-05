No. 16 Wichita State 70, Illinois State 62: Ron Baker scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting as the host Shockers downed the Redbirds to extend their Missouri Valley Conference winning streak to 20 games.

Darius Carter added 14 points and Tekele Cotton 12 for Wichita State (12-2, 2-0), which shot 52.3 percent from the floor. Fred VanVleet collected 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Shockers, who have won 23 in a row at Charles Koch Arena.

Daishon Knight scored a game-high 24 points to go along with six rebounds for Illinois State (8-6, 0-2), which couldn’t survive 36.5 percent shooting from the field. MiKyle McIntosh recorded nine points and seven rebounds while Reggie Lynch blocked three shots for the Redbirds.

Illinois State pulled within two before Carter nailed a jumper and Cotton drilled a 3-pointer to give Wichita State some breathing room at 55-48. The Redbirds refused to go away as Knight’s triple trimmed the deficit to 57-55 with just under four minutes left before VanVleet connected from beyond the arc and Shaquille Morris scored at the rim to put the Shockers on top 62-55, and they made eight free throws in the last 90 seconds to seal the win.

Corey Henderson Jr. and Evan Wessel each drilled a 3-pointer as part of a 9-1 run as Wichita State turned a one-point deficit into a 16-9 lead near the midway point of the first half. The Shockers were held to two field goals in the last six-plus minutes of the opening frame but still took a 29-23 lead into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wichita State has won the last six meetings. … Morris added nine points and three blocked shots off the bench for the Shockers. … Lynch moved into fourth place on the Redbirds’ all-time blocked shots list with 135.