No. 7 Oklahoma 96, Incarnate Word 63

Buddy Hield scored 22 as No. 7 Oklahoma blew out Incarnate Word 96-63 on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

While Hield and senior forward Ryan Spangler added plenty of punch early as the Sooners quickly turned the game into a blowout, a newcomer added an extra jolt to the game in the first half.

Junior center Akolda Manyang had been limited until recently after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot over the summer that ended his chances of competing for a starting spot in preseason camp.

But Manyang scored nine quick points in two stints in the first half, at one point scoring seven consecutive points. He blocked back-to-back shots late in the half to give Oklahoma a 54-23 lead at the break.

Hield has scored 22 or more points in each of Oklahoma’s first three games. Spangler finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Hield and Spangler combined for 14 of the Sooners’ first 16 points, putting Oklahoma up by double figures for good just 5:30 into the game.

The Sooners led by as many as 43 points.

Jontrell Walker led Incarnate Word with 16 points.

Oklahoma (3-0) hosts Wisconsin on Sunday. Incarnate Word (2-2) hosts Dallas Christian College on Dec. 3.