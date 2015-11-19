No. 21 Purdue 96, Incarnate Word 61

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Sophomore center Isaac Haas had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and 21st-ranked Purdue rode a 53-point first half to a 96-61 victory against Incarnate Word on Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers (3-0) made 21 of 29 field goal attempts during the first 20 minutes, including 17 of 19 from inside the arc. Purdue led 22-17 with 8:54 left in the half, then finished with a 31-7 blitz.

The game marked the return to action of Purdue 7-foot senior center A.J. Hammons, who was benched for the first two games for reasons coach Matt Painter will not specify. Hammons entered with 14:22 left in the first half and had six points and four rebounds in six opening half minutes and finished with eight points.

Senior guard Rapheal Davis added 14 for Purdue, sophomore forward Vince Edwards had 13, junior guard Kendall Stephens scored 12 and freshman power forward Caleb Swanigan finished with 10.

Guard Kyle Hittle had 17 for Incarnate Word, including five 3-pointers. The Cardinals are 2-1.