Preview: Indiana-Purdue at Northwestern

Northwesternwill probably not be challenging for the Big Ten title this season, but the Wildcats hopeto show visiting Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis on Fridaynight what the rest of the conference competition can expect down the road. TheWildcats have never made it to the NCAA Tournament, and their last Big Tentitle came in 1933, but first-year head coach Chris Collins has a youngsquad looking to put last season’s 13-19 mark behind it. IUPUI is coming off a 6-26season in the Summit League as it heads into its matchup against Northwestern in the first round of the Continental Tire LasVegas Invitational.

The Wildcatshave gotten off to a mixed start, but they are riding high after a 93-58 pounding of the Universityof Illinois at Chicago on Wednesday night — their biggest margin of victory onthe road since 1944. Dave Sobolewski ’s career-high 25 points led fiveWildcats scorers in double figures. The Jaguars earned their first win of the season in an 88-53 blowout of IndianaUniversity Northwest on Tuesday with five scorers reach double figures as well,led by Justus Stanback’s season-high 15 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (2-2): Redshirt senior Drew Crawford, whowas injured for all but 10 games last season, tops the Wildcats scorers at 17.8points per game and is tied with Sanjay Lumpkin for the team lead in rebounds with30 apiece. JerShon Cobb is Northwestern’s assists leader with 3.5 per game andis averaging 13.8 points after he was suspended for all of his sophomore seasonafter violating team policy. Tre Demps, the son of New Orleans Pelicans generalmanager Dell Demps, has scored in double figures in his last three games.

ABOUT INDIANA-PURDUE (1-3): The Jaguars only have five players backfrom last season, including returning starters Mitch Patton — averaging 16.3points and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds — and Donovan Gibbs, averaging 8.8points and six rebounds. The returner who has had the biggest impact has beenIan Chiles, who played in only four games last season due to injury, but isIUPUI’s leading scorer this season at 19.3 points per game. Junior collegetransfer Khufu Najee has contributed 13.5 points per game, including 10-of-11from the foul line.

TIP-INS

1. Aftergetting only two points from their freshmen a season ago, four Jaguars freshmenhave already totaled 43 points, led by Stanback’s 23.

2. Last seasonsnapped Northwestern’s run of four straight NIT berths, which marked a schoolrecord for consecutive postseason appearances.

3. IUPUI brothers Jalen and Ja’Rob McCallum are the nephews of University of Detroit head coach Ray McCallum.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 86, IUPUI 57