No. 16 Indiana takes out frustrations against Delaware State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The 16th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers returned home to their comfort zone and got hot from the 3-point line, which meant Monday became a long night for visiting Delaware State.

Just two days after the indignity of losing a second time to an in-state school, falling to No. 18 Butler in Indianapolis, Indiana seemed anxious to atone after dropping seven spots in the Associated Press poll as the Hoosiers sank 11 3-pointers in a 103-56 rout of the Hornets at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana (9-2) won its 25th consecutive home game, which ties for fifth longest in program history, and includes an 8-0 record this season. The average margin of victory in those eight games has been 30.3 points.

Monday was the fourth time coach Tom Crean's team has topped the 100 points this season, three of those at home.

Delaware State (3-10) definitely caught Indiana at the wrong time. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference visitors made a game of it for about eight minutes before it got ugly.

The Hornets showed why they're 1-9 on the road as they fell behind 54-30 by halftime. Indiana shot 71 percent from the field (22 of 31) in the first half.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 50 points in the second half. They finished 11 of 26 (.423) on 3-point shooting and 42 of 63 overall (.667).

One common Indiana trend has been shooting and defending 3-pointers. In two losses, the other to Fort Wayne, the Hoosiers made just 13 of 55 3-pointers (.236) and allowed 17 in 52 shots (.327). In nine wins, Indiana has hit 89 of 211 (.422) 3-pointers and allowed just 49 in 190 attempts (.258).

Six Hoosiers contributed to the 3-point total, including 6-10 sophomore center Thomas Bryant stepping back and hitting two. Sophomore forward OG Anunoby had 19 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard James Blackmon Jr. scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, junior guard Robert Johnson had 16 points and Bryant added 14 points.

Indiana opened with four 3-pointers in five attempts in about five minutes. Delaware State hung around with three early baskets from the beyond the arc as Kavon Waller's second 3-pointer cut the deficit to 20-15.

But the Hoosiers pulled away for good with a 10-1 run as Blackmon swished his third 3-pointer, Anunoby banked in a layup and then Anunoby blocked a shot to set up a Blackmon transition layup.

After a Hornets free throw, freshman guard Curtis Jones sank a 3-pointer to push the Hoosiers' advantage to 14 just past the midway point of the opening half.

Anunoby was much more active than Saturday against Butler, his first game back after missing three with a sprained left ankle. He surpassed the previous game's point total (seven) in just under nine minutes. He also finished with four blocks, two steals and two assists.

Sophomore forward DeVaughn Mallory led Delaware State with 14 points and freshman guard Kobe Gantz had 13. The Hornets made just 21 of 63 shots from the field (.333), including 6 of 22 on 3-pointers (.273).

NOTES: Indiana entered as the nation's leader in rebounding margin at plus-14.9 and third in rebounds with 455 (45.5 average). ... While the Hoosiers began a stretch of five of six at home, the Hornets are two games into a stretch of six consecutive road games. … Delaware State has faced current Big Ten schools 33 times and lost each time. ... Neither team has a senior starter. Indiana has only one senior on the roster and Delaware State has two.