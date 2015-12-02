Preview: Indiana at Duke

Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr. comes in off a career-best night when the Hoosiers visit fifth-ranked Duke on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The sophomore guard drained 11-of-15 from the field and scored 33 points in Monday’s 112-70 victory over Alcorn State as Indiana regained a little confidence before moving up in class against the Blue Devils.

Indiana, which lost two of three at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Hawaii recently, will attempt to snap Duke’s 120-game home winning streak against nonconference foes that dates back to 2000. “I just can’t wait for it,” Indiana forward Troy Williams told reporters. “That’s what I came to Indiana for, these big-stage games.” The Blue Devils have won four in a row since their lone loss to No. 1 Kentucky and guard Grayson Allen continues to lead the way while averaging an ACC-best 22.6 points. Duke is 99-4 at Cameron Indoor Stadium this decade overall and has won 283 of the last 302 contests in its home arena.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (5-2): Coach Tom Crean liked Blackmon’s play at the other end of the floor even more than his offensive exploits Monday. “The 15 deflections were far more impressive to me because that’s what you want to do,” Crean told reporters. “You want to get to the point where your defense is creating your offense.” Blackmon scores 17 per game while point guard Yogi Ferrell (15 points, 6.7 assists, 5.9 rebounds) runs the show for the Hoosiers, who have shot at least 50 percent in five of seven games.

ABOUT DUKE (6-1): Freshman guard Luke Kennard stepped up with his best performance of the season in the 85-52 win over Utah State on Sunday with 22 points, draining four of five shots from behind the arc. Junior guard Matt Jones, second on the team at 12.7 points per contest, had his first single-figure output last time out with six. Brandon Ingram (10.9 points), another freshman guard, has also been productive while senior forward Amile Jefferson averages a double-double (11.7 points, 10.6 boards).

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell has made at least one 3-pointer in 69 consecutive games and needs 16 points to reach 1,500 in his career.

2. Duke is 14-2 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge games – the best winning percentage of any team.

3. The two perennial powers have not met since 2006 when the Blue Devils edged Indiana 54-51 at home and Duke leads the series 4-3.

PREDICTION: Indiana 76, Duke 74