Preview: Indiana vs. Georgetown

Winners of two straight, Georgetown has one more non-conference test before it begins play in the Big East next week. The Hoyas, who have yet to play a true road game this season, face Indiana as part of the Indeed Invitational at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. Georgetown trimmed Charlotte last time 81-78 while continuing its trend of balanced scoring.

While Georgetown banks on its defense, Indiana brings a fast-paced attack into the contest. The Hoosiers are ranked fourth in the country in scoring (86.3 points) and ninth in field goal percentage (50.3 percent). Indiana defeated Georgetown the last time they met, an 82-72 overtime win at Brooklyn two seasons ago.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN2

ABOUT INDIANA (10-2): The Hoosiers have a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 79-59 victory at home against New Orleans. Sophomore Troy Williams was named National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association and ESPN.com after he had one of the best games of his career, matching his best with 22 points with a career-high 11 rebounds against Butler two games back. The Hoosiers also jump into conference play next game when they play at Nebraska on New Years Eve.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (7-3): Big East Player of the Year D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera has struggled with his shot in the early part of the season but center Joshua Smith and L.J. Peak have chipped in. As in his days at UCLA, Smith continues to battle sporadic foul troubles but when he can stay on the court he’s been effective averaging 12.7 points and team-best 6.5 rebounds. Peak, a freshman forward, scored a game-high 18 including two crucial free throws in the final seconds against Charlotte.

TIP-INS

1. Neither team is ranked, but are receiving votes in the Top 25 poll.

2. Indiana guard Yogi Ferrell went over the 1,000-point mark recently and is averaging 16.3 points.

3. Indiana leads the series 2-1.

PREDICTION: Indiana 71, Georgetown 68