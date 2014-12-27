(Updated: CORRECTS Bowen scoring, first sentence, second graph. CORRECTS Trawick scoring, second sentence, second graph. CORRECTS time of Georgetown tying basket, second sentence, fourth graph. CORRECTS Georgetown FG%, third notebook item.)

Georgetown 91, Indiana 87 (OT): D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored seven of his game-high 29 points in overtime in the win at Madison Square Garden.

Aaron Bowen added 22 points for Georgetown (7-3), which rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit. Joshua Smith had 14 points and six rebounds and Jabril Trawick added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Hoyas, who have won three straight.

Yogi Ferrell led Indiana (10-3) with 27 points, including two crucial 3-pointers late in regulation. Troy Williams scored a career-high 23 points, James Blackmon Jr. added 22 and Robert Johnson chipped in with 11 for the Hoosiers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Indiana knocked down 7-of-13 attempts from 3-point range in the first half to take a 40-30 lead into the break. The Hoosiers led by as much as 12 after intermission but the Hoyas rallied back to tie the game with 9:36 to play on a driving layup by Smith-Rivera and took the lead on another drive by Bowen as part of a 17-3 run on their next possession coinciding with the return of Smith to the lineup from foul trouble.

The Hoyas led by five with 1:27 to play in regulation but Ferrell hit two 3-pointers helping the Hoosiers tie the game before Georgetown’s L.J. Peak missed a potential game-winning driving layup. Georgetown scored the first seven points of the extra session and never trailed.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blackmon Jr. has scored in double figures in 12 of 13 games. ...Georgetown’s Smith was once again hindered by foul trouble, picking up three fouls in the first half and scoring two points while playing just seven minutes. ...Georgetown shot 51.5 percent from the field.