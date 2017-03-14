Preview: Indiana at Georgia Tech

Seven losses in its last 10 games sent Indiana out of consideration for the NCAA tournament, but the NIT provides an opportunity to end the season on a positive note. The Hoosiers travel to Georgia Tech to open the NIT on Tuesday, the school citing students being on spring break this week as the reason third-seed Indiana hits the road for the matchup with the sixth-seeded Yellow Jackets.

The Hoosiers led the Big Ten in scoring at 80.2 points per game and are led by James Blackmon Jr., who averaged 17.2 points while leading the conference in 3-point shooting at 42.4 percent. Georgia Tech also struggled late in the season (losing five of its past seven) but impressed in Josh Pastner’s first year as head coach, highlighted by upsets of North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame. Center Ben Lammers won ACC defensive player of the year honors, ranking third in the nation in blocked shots and third in the ACC in rebounding (9.3). The two schools have met just twice with Indiana winning in 1969 and 2007.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (18-15): Blackmon earned Big Ten player of the week honors twice this season, averaged 20.2 points per game in the conference tournament and his 89 made 3-pointers are the second-highest total in school history. Thomas Bryant averaged 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest for the season, shooting 51.8 percent from the field. The Hoosiers rank among the nation's worst teams in turnovers per game (15.2) and turnover margin (minus-4).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (17-15): Lammers averaged 14.3 points per game and was one of several Yellow Jackets to enjoy breakout seasons under Pastner. Freshman Josh Okogie leads Georgia Tech in scoring at 15.5 points per game, the highest average for a Yellow Jackets freshman since 2003 (Chris Bosh). Georgia Tech, which reached the NIT quarterfinals a season ago before falling at San Diego State, ranked third in the ACC and 15th nationally in field-goal percentage defense (39.8 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Ten of Georgia Tech’s 17 victories came against NCAA tournament teams.

2. The Hoosiers shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range, second in the Big Ten.

3. Tuesday’s winner meets either No. 2 seed Georgia or seventh seed Belmont in the second round.

PREDICTION: Indiana 83, Georgia Tech 74