Preview: Indiana at Illinois

While many acknowledge theBig Ten might be the top conference in the nation, two of the league’s top teams, Illinois and Indiana, aren’t getting a lot of respect. The Fighting Illini and Hoosiers are a combined 21-5, butneither is nationally ranked. Part of that might bebecause of their non-conference schedules, but the road gets toughernow as the Big Ten season opens for the teams inChampaign, Ill., on Tuesday.The matchup features two of the league’s topguardsin Illinois’ Rayvonte Rice (18.2 points) andIndiana’s Yogi Ferrell (16.8 points, 42.7 percent from 3-point range).The Hoosiers have been hitting on all cylinders, averaging 82.2 points, which ranks 29th nationally. Illinois is stout defensively and yields just 60.6 points per game.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT INDIANA (10-3): On the eveof their Big Ten opener, the Hoosiers learned that freshman centerLuke Fischer had left the program and was transferring. Fischer, coming off his best game at Indiana in which hescored 10 points and had three blocks in 19 minutes, averaged 2.8points and 2.1 rebounds. “Luke had good potential,” coachTom Crean said. “There’s no doubt about that, but it just creates …people take advantage of the opportunity. That’s all you can reallyask for. Time doesn’t wait for anybody.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (11-2): While theIllini have had a fine season, veterans know that non-conference success doesn’t always translate into Big Tenvictories. Illinois started hot the last two seasons, going acombined 24-3 in non-conference play before posting a 14-22 record in league games. “The Big Ten’s tough,”center Nnanna Egwu told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Each game’s goingto be a big game. The main thing is, you have to be consistent. Thelast two years, we weren’t consistent enough.”

TIP-INS

1. The Hoosiers lead the nationin rebounding margin at plus-14 and rank fourth in totalrebounds per game at 45.5.

2. Illinois is 21-2 under coachJohn Groce when scoring at least 70 points, including a 7-0 mark this season.

3. Indiana leads the all-timeseries 85-84 thanks to a win in last year’s Big Ten Conference tournament.

PREDICTION: Illinois 72, Indiana69