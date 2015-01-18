Preview: Indiana at Illinois

A large portion of the spotlight will be on Indiana’s undermanned frontcourt when the Hoosiers visit Illinois for a Big Ten game Sunday. Indiana will be without junior forward Hanner Mosquera-Perea, who started the first 16 games before being sidelined indefinitely with a right knee injury he sustained during practice Monday. “With Hanner out, we will need everyone ready to do a little more,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said in a news release Tuesday.

An equally large portion of the spotlight will be on Illinois’ backcourt, which will be without senior guard Rayvonte Rice (17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds), who leads the team in scoring and rebounding but out after having surgery to repair a broken left hand. Sophomore guard Malcolm Hill (13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) will attempt to fill Rice’s void and showed potential with a game-high 28 points in the Fighting Illini’s 64-57 victory over No. 11 Maryland on Jan. 7. The series is tied at 86, but Illinois has won five straight games at home against Indiana and 11 of the last 12 over the Hoosiers in Champaign, Ill.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (13-4, 3-1 Big Ten): With Mosquera-Perea (7.4 points, five rebounds) sidelined, the Hoosiers will rely on freshman forward Emmitt Holt (4.7 points, three rebounds), as well as sophomore forward Collin Hartman (4.4 points, 3.9 rebounds) and freshman forward Max Hoetzel (3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds) in the paint. Indiana freshman guard James Blackmon Jr. (16.4) leads the team in scoring and spearheads an offense that averages 81.6 points, which leads the Big Ten and was 13th in the nation entering Saturday. The Hoosiers have three victories over Top 25 teams this season over No. 25 Ohio State, then-No. 22 SMU and then-No. 23 Butler.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (12-6, 2-3): The Fighting Illini are the only Big Ten team that is unbeaten at home (8-0), and will play four of their next five games at home. Senior forward/center Nnanna Egwu (6-11, 250) has blocked 174 shots in his career, three shy of tying the school’s all-time record set by Deon Thomas (1991-94). If Illinois can slow down Indiana, it might increase its chance of winning considering the Fighting Illini have held opponents to fewer than 70 points in their last 11 victories.

1. Indiana allows 71.1 points per game, the most in the Big Ten.

2. Indiana junior guard Kevin “Yogi” Ferrell has a school-record 48-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

3. Illinois is second in the nation in free-throw percentage (78.6), only trailing Ole Miss (78.9).

PREDICTION: Illinois 67, Indiana 63