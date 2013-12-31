Illinois 83, Indiana 80 (OT):Rayvonte Rice tallied a season-high 29 points and also had eight rebounds andthree steals to lead the host Illini past theHoosiers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.Tracy Abrams added 17 points forIllinois (12-2, 1-0 Big Ten), which won despite shooting 2-of-17 from3-point range. Joseph Bertrand added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Yogi Ferrell had a career-high30 points, including 5-of-8 3-pointers, to lead Indiana(10-4, 0-1). Noah Vonleh had 16 points and nine rebounds, while EvanGordon contributed 10 points off the bench.

The game was close throughout,with 17 ties and 12 lead changes. Ferrell’s free throws with 48.7 seconds to play forced overtime.

Illinois jumped out to afour-point lead in the extra period and, after Indiana had tied thegame on four free throws, took the lead for good on Abrams’ layupwith 1:43 to play. The Illini were able to hang on despite hitting 6-of-10from the free throw line the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana committeda season-high 24 turnovers, including six by Ferrell. … Illinoisheld the Hoosiers without a field goal from the 6:44 mark of thesecond half until Ferrell’s 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds to play inovertime. … The all-time series is now tied at 75 wins apiece.