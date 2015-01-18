FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana 80, Illinois 74
January 18, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

Indiana 80, Illinois 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Indiana 80, Illinois 74: Troy Williams recorded 21 points, including a go-ahead layup with 1:24 to play, and nine rebounds to lead the visiting Hoosiers past the Fighting Illini in Big Ten action.

James Blackmon Jr. registered 21 points - four 3-pointers - and seven rebounds for Indiana (14-4, 4-1). Nick Zeisloft added 10 points off the bench and Kevin “Yogi” Ferrell chipped in seven and nine assists for the Hoosiers.

Kendrick Nunn went 6-for-10 from 3-point range en route to a game-high 24 points for Illinois (12-7, 2-4), which fell to 8-1 at home and left the Big Ten without a team with a perfect record on its own court. Ahmad Starks added 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and six assists off the bench while Malcolm Hill chipped in 12 points for the Fighting Illini.

Illinois jumped out to a 14-3 advantage, sparked by three 3-pointers from Nunn, but Indiana took its first lead at 17-16 when Zeisloft nailed a shot from beyond the arc. Illinois briefly regained control, but Indiana responded with a 12-0 run to go up 34-23 before taking a 38-34 lead into halftime.

Illinois trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half before moving ahead 53-52 on Starks’ 3-pointer with 12:44 remaining. Indiana regained the lead 73-72 with 1:21 to play on a layup by Williams, who sank four free throws over the final 41 seconds to seal the victory as the Hoosiers improved to 87-86 in the series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ferrell extended his school-record 49-game streak of making at least one 3-pointer, the second-longest active run in the nation. … Indiana F Hanner Mosquera-Perea, who started all 16 games before Sunday, was out with a right knee injury he sustained during practice Monday. … Illinois G Rayvonte Rice, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding, was recovering from surgery to repair a broken left hand and did not play.

