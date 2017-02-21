Preview: Indiana at Iowa

Indiana's chances to make the NCAA Tournament have been dwindling by the day but it hopes to take advantage of another stumbling Big Ten team when it pays a visit to Iowa on Tuesday. Four straight losses and six in the last seven games have severely jeopardized the Hoosiers' chances to make the tourney, although an admirable effort at Minnesota the last time out has coach Tom Crean confident in a turnaround.

"I have complete belief that we will continue to get better," Crean told reporters, after the tough 75-74 loss to the Golden Gophers on Wednesday. "We have just had a few too many situations where it comes down to one or two possessions and we don't get it. But I have a tough group that is getting more tough-minded all the time and I totally believe in them." The youthful Hawkeyes' losing streak stands at three following a 70-66 home loss to Illinois on Saturday, the second straight game in which they were outplayed down the stretch. "Sometimes you've got to go through it, and experience it - the good, the bad," coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. "You know, if you're out of the game, what did your teammates do right? What did they do wrong?" Senior guard Peter Jok registered 16 points and continues to lead the Big Ten in scoring (20.4) for Iowa, which ranks third in the Big Ten in points per game (79.9) - just a shade behind second-place Indiana (80.3).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (15-12, 5-9 Big Ten): One positive in an otherwise difficult, injury-plagued stretch is the slight upticks in production from leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. (17.0) and sophomore forward Juwan Morgan, each of whom recently missed time. Blackmon scored 22 against Minnesota in his third game back from a leg injury and Morgan had 14 points for his best output since returning from a foot issue last month. Junior guard Robert Johnson, who ranks second on the team in scoring (13.2), is trending in the opposite direction while averaging 4.3 points on 4-of-24 shooting in his last three games after a scoreless effort versus the Golden Gophers.

ABOUT IOWA (14-13, 6-8): Freshman forward Tyler Cook is the only Hawkeye other than Jok scoring in double digits (11.7) and he is shooting 56.3 percent in the last six games after going 5-for-7 against Illinois. Freshman guard Jordan Bohannon tops the team in assists (4.4) and is second to Jok in 3-pointers with 59, including at least two made 3s in five of his last six contests. Jok is 32-for-35 from the foul line in four games since returning from a back injury and leads the Big Ten in that category (91.5 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Indiana has won five of the last six meetings overall and two straight in Iowa City.

2. Hoosiers C Thomas Bryant is averaging eight points - more than five below his season average - on 6-of-22 shooting over the last two games.

3. Hawkeyes F Cordell Pemsl is shooting 50 percent from the field in Big Ten play after hitting 74.3 percent of his shots in non-conference action.

PREDICTION: Indiana 83, Iowa 82