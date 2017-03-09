Perhaps no two Big Ten teams have defied expectations this season - in opposite ways - more than Iowa and Indiana. The two teams will meet for the second time in just over two weeks Thursday when the seventh-seeded Hawkeyes attempt to keep their late-season momentum rolling against the 10th-seeded Hoosiers in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C.

A roster laden with seven freshmen was supposed to be Iowa's major impediment from returning to the NCAA Tournament, and the team appeared to have little hope of making a fourth straight Big Dance until it ended the regular season by winning four in a row, including victories over then-ranked Maryland and No. 23 Wisconsin. The run began on Feb. 21 when the Hawkeyes ended a three-game losing streak with a 96-90 home triumph over Indiana behind 35 points from Big Ten leading scorer Peter Jok. The Hoosiers spent the bulk of the first half of the season ranked inside the top 10 - rising as high as No. 5 - before a season-ending injury to OG Anunoby and a three-game absence from leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. contributed to a 3-8 finish to the regular season. The 2015-16 Big Ten regular-season champions closed their most recent campaign out on a high note Saturday, however, pulling out a 96-92 victory at Ohio State for their second win in three contests.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT INDIANA (17-14): After totaling 41 points on 15-of-52 shooting (and 5-of-31 beyond the arc) over his last six games - including 19 in the first meeting against Iowa - junior forward Robert Johnson (13.3 points) erupted for 26 points on 10-of-17 from the field (5-of-8 from long-range) against the Buckeyes. Blackmon (team-high 17 points per game) leads the Big Ten in 3-pointers per game (three) - just ahead of second-place Jok (2.6) - and ranks sixth in the conference in free-throw percentage (83.1). Thomas Bryant (12.9 points, team-high 6.9 rebounds) joined Blackmon on the media's all-conference third team and posted the last of his seven double-doubles this season against Iowa, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and career-high tying four blocks.

ABOUT IOWA (18-13): Jok (20.2 points), who had been limited to 19 total points over his previous two games, exploded for 20 of his 21 in the second half of Sunday's win over Penn State; the senior guard has five 30-point efforts this season, tying him for the most by a player from a power-5 conference. The Hawkeyes' next three top scorers - Tyler Cook (12 points per game), Jordan Bohannon (9.8) and Cordell Pemsl (nine) are freshmen and account for 42.8 percent of the team's offense. Nicholas Baer is the only Division I player this season with at least 225 points, 35 blocks, 45 steals, and 40 3-pointers; Michigan State's Draymond Green (2012) is the only Big Ten player to reach each of those benchmarks over the last 20 years.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face No. 2 seed Wisconsin in the quarterfinals on Friday.

2. Indiana has defeated a team with a better seed only three times in the first 19 Big Ten tournaments.

3. Jok, who made a school-record 22 foul shots in the first meeting, is four-hundredths of a percent away from tying Indiana's Steve Alford for the single-season free-throw percentage in Big Ten history (92.06; 1985).

PREDICTION: Iowa 85, Indiana 83