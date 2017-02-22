Jok scores 35 as Iowa edges Indiana in OT

Peter Jok scored 35 points, including 15 points in overtime, to lead Iowa to a 96-90 victory over Indiana in a Big Ten game Tuesday night at Iowa City, Iowa.

Jok made 11 of 12 free-throw attempts in overtime and 22 of 23 in the game. He made more free throws than the Hoosiers attempted, and he sank half of his 12 field-goal attempts.

Iowa (15-13, 7-8 Big Ten) also got 14 points and five rebounds from Tyler Cook, while Nicholas Baer and Christian Williams each scored 10 points.

Robert Johnson led Indiana (15-13, 5-10) with 19 points before he fouled out with 38 seconds left in overtime. James Blackmon Jr. scored 18 points for the Hoosiers. Thomas Bryant contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Josh Newkirk added 11 points.

Iowa scored eight unanswered points in overtime to pull away to an 88-81 lead with 59 seconds remaining. Jok made six consecutive free-throw attempts in that stretch.

Earlier, the Hawkeyes rallied from a 13-point deficit, their biggest comeback of the season.

Iowa took the lead for the first time with 2:10 left in regulation when Cook converted a three-point play, putting the Hawkeyes ahead 73-71. That capped a 7-1 stretch for Iowa with Cook accounting for five of those points.

Indiana tied the game at 73 with 1:30 left on a layup by Juwan Morgan. After Jok made two free throws for Iowa, Indiana missed a shot, and Iowa committed a turnover.

Newkirk was fouled in transition by Jok and converted two free throws to tie the game at 75 with 25 seconds remaining. Cook missed a jump shot as time expired, forcing the game to overtime.