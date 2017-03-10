Blackmon, Hoosiers blitz Hawkeyes

James Blackmon Jr. scored 23 points, and three teammates added double-figure efforts as Indiana blew by Iowa in the second half to a 95-73 victory in a second-round Big Ten tournament game on Thursday at the Verizon Center in Washington.

De'Ron Davis scored 15 points, Thomas Bryant had 11 and Devonte Green added 10 as the 10th-seeded Hoosiers (18-14) won for the third time in four games.

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon collected a game-high 24 points and 10 assists as the seventh-seeded Hawkeyes (18-14) saw a four-game winning streak end, dimming their NCAA Tournament hopes. Cordell Pemsl had 14 points, while Isaiah Moss added 11.

Indiana meets second-seeded Wisconsin (23-8) in Friday's quarterfinals.

The Hoosiers trailed 19-17, then launched a 12-0 run on four 3-pointers -- including two by Robert Johnson -- to take a 29-13 lead.

Indiana maintained the edge the rest of the half, closing with a 43-40 advantage at intermission behind nine points from Davis. Bohannon led all scorers with 15 first-half points.

Five minutes into the second half, it was a three-point game. Less than seven minutes later, Indiana had extended the advantage to 67-52 after a 14-2 run helped by six points from Blackmon. The Hoosiers' lead topped 20 as a Davis jumper made it 80-59 with 7:07 to play and reached 34 points in the final minute.

The Hawkeyes came to Washington seeking a victory to help solidify a case for an NCAA Tournament invitation. Now Indiana could make a case for the tournament if it keeps advancing.

NOTES: Iowa G Peter Jok landed Big Ten first-team honors among both the coaches and the media after leading the league in scoring (20.2 points) and rebounding (12.6 per game). Hawkeyes F Nicholas Baer was named the league's top sixth man by the coaches, while G Jordan Bohannon and F Tyler Cook were named to the coaches' all-freshman team. ... Indiana C Thomas Bryant landed on the Big Ten third team, while G James Blackmon Jr. was honorable mention, as selected by coaches. Blackmon was the Big Ten's No. 5 scorer, averaging 17.0 points per game. ... The Hoosiers have never won the Big Ten tournament, and they have reached the final only once.