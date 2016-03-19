Preview: Indiana vs. Kentucky

As far as second-round NCAA Tournament matchups go, it doesn’t get much better than Kentucky versus Indiana. The storied programs square off Saturday at Des Moines, Iowa, where the fourth-seeded Wildcats and fifth-seeded Hoosiers aim to build off impressive opening-round victories.

This is the first matchup between the teams since the 2011-12 season, when Indiana upset Kentucky at the buzzer in the regular season before the Wildcats got their revenge in the Sweet 16. “It’s a rivalry because of the history of it, because of the proximity of the two states,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean told reporters, “but (also) because the two basketball teams have been good when it’s been at its best.” This encounter will pit the Hoosiers’ senior backcourt against the young, talented guards of the Wildcats. Of course, things don’t get any easier for the winner of this game, which likely will face East Region No. 1 seed North Carolina (or potentially ninth-seeded Providence).

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT INDIANA (26-7): Senior point guard Yogi Ferrell is the undisputed leader for Indiana, which shot nearly 65 percent from the field and went 10-of-16 from behind the 3-point line in a resounding 99-74 victory over 12th-seeded Chattanooga in Thursday’s opener. Ferrell led the way with 20 points and 10 assists, while the role players who stepped up included freshman OG Anunoby, who scored 14 points and is averaging 13.5 on 12-of-13 shooting in his last two games. The bulk of Kentucky’s frontcourt players are veterans, putting additional pressure on Indiana freshman Thomas Bryant (11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds) and junior Troy Williams (13.0, 6.0) to hold their own in the paint.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (27-8): The Wildcats trounced No. 13 seed Stony Brook, 85-57, behind Jamal Murray’s 19 points and a solid 13-point, 11-rebound effort from fellow freshman guard Isaiah Briscoe. The other primary member of Kentucky’s backcourt is Tyler Ulis, the SEC Player of the Year who chipped in 10 points and seven assists against Stony Brook, although it was his lowest-scoring game in more than two months. The Wildcats set an NCAA Tournament record with 15 blocks on Thursday, including six by up-and-down freshman Skal Labissiere and two by senior mainstay Alex Poythress.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have combined for 13 NCAA Tournament championships, including eight by the Wildcats, who last won it all in 2012.

2. When he takes the court against Kentucky, Ferrell will set a new Indiana record by playing in his 136th career game.

3. The Wildcats played one Big Ten team this season, losing to NIT-bound Ohio State in December. By comparison, the Hoosiers beat the Buckeyes by 25 points three weeks later.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 77, Indiana 73