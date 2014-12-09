Preview: Indiana vs. Louisville

Madison Square Garden has proven to be a home away from home lately for No. 4 Louisville, which looks to extend its winning streak at the venue to nine games Tuesday versus Indiana in the Jimmy V Classic. The Cardinals return to New York’s famous arena for the first time since they claimed the 2012 and 2013 Big East Tournaments – their last two seasons in the league. “(MSG) is the most magical arena in all of basketball, so it’s exciting for me,” coach Rick Pitino told the school’s website.

Louisville opened the season 7-0 for the third time in five years following Friday’s 82-57 rout of Florida International, although the nation’s third-ranked scoring defense (49.3 points) should receive a stern test from the county’s fourth-ranked scoring offense (88.4) in the Hoosiers. Indiana concluded its season-opening eight-game homestand with a 95-49 dismantling of Savannah State on Saturday and has won three straight since falling to Eastern Washington on Nov. 24. “We learned from our Eastern Washington game (that) if you don’t get up for a team, they start to gain confidence and they think they can play with you,” Hoosiers freshman guard James Blackmon Jr. told the school’s website.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (7-1): The Hoosiers committed 14 turnovers – their second-highest total of the season – against a Savannah State team that utilized full-court pressure, causing coach Tom Crean some angst when asked about the carryover to the Cardinals. “They have as good of a pressure defensive team as I have seen to this point. … Louisville is as the head of the class on that right now, so we are going to be really, really great with the basketball,” Crean told the school’s website. Blackmon (19.5 points) is the top freshman scorer in the country, shooting slightly better beyond the arc (54.2 percent) than he is inside of it (47.9).

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (7-0): The Cardinals finished with 14 steals on Friday – marking the sixth time in seven games this season they have tallied 11 or more – but also saw the Golden Panthers record 12 – the fourth straight contest in which a Louisville has seen its opponent record at least 10. The Cardinals made up for it by shooting a season-high 57.1 percent, recording nine blocks and forcing 25 turnovers. Regular starter Terry Rozier was benched for sophomore walk-on David Levitch against FIU for missing a class, but was the first substitute off the bench and finished with 12 points in 22 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. This meeting will be the first between the two powerhouse programs since 2003 and marks the third Big Ten opponent Louisville has faced (Minnesota and Ohio State).

2. Since getting outscored in the paint 48-38 by Eastern Washington, the Hoosiers have enjoyed a 116-70 edge since, including an 86-48 advantage over the last two contests.

3. The Cardinals, who average 21.6 points off turnovers, are generating 28.4 percent of their offense off opponents’ giveaways.

PREDICTION: Louisville 73, Indiana 62